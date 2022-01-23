PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of CNRG opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.