PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Financial Comparison

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get PowerSchool alerts:

This table compares PowerSchool and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PowerSchool and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 1 3 7 0 2.55 Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $29.63, indicating a potential upside of 130.90%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $294.87, indicating a potential upside of 59.10%. Given PowerSchool’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than Paylocity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of PowerSchool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerSchool and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paylocity $635.63 million 16.04 $70.82 million $1.58 117.30

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.

Summary

Paylocity beats PowerSchool on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.