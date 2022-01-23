PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.52.

PPG stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

