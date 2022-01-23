Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 111,057 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

