Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.68 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $84.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.43.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

