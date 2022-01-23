Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE BKH opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.