Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,631 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

