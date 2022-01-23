Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $37,590,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.