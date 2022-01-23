Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after purchasing an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.