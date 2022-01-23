Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,986 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $765.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

