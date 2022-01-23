Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $326,536.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,901,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

