Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $326,536.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $326,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $387,511.60.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $391,426.70.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $421,664.60.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $421,914.50.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $417,582.90.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $511,462.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,901,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
