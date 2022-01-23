Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $94.14 and a one year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.