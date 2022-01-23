Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.60% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.