Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $49.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.