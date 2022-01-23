Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,689 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $524,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

