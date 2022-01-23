Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,709,423 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $472.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.73 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

