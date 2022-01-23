Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 47.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 465,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 150,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 622,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 128,571 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 10.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $239,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

