Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 376 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.47 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.