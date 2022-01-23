Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,130 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

NYSE FRC opened at $167.67 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

