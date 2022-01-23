Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 5,859 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.14 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

