Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

