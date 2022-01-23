Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $73,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.