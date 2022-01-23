Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 670 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

