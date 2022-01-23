Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

