Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $345.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.35. 828,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $221.58 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

