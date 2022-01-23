Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

LUNG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 462,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,129. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $877.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,159 shares of company stock worth $2,796,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

