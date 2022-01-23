PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

PCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

