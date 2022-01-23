Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,685 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.10 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

