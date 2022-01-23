Puzo Michael J Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,841.41 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,412.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

