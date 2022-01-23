Puzo Michael J Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,841.41 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,412.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
