Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Issued By William Blair

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $476.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

