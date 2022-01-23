Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

