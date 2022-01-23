Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

FIVE stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.13. Five Below has a 52 week low of $156.52 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $49,507,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

