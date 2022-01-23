Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Decreased by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Shares of CFG opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.