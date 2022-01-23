Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reduced by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

