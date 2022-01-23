Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

