Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XM. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM opened at $25.37 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after purchasing an additional 339,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.