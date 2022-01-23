Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $65,520.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Quark has a market cap of $3.66 million and $65,520.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,833,137 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

