Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

QUOT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $619.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $135.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald bought 20,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,287 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $8,489,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 204.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.