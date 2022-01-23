Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,407 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

