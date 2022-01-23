Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

