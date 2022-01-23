Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

Generac stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

