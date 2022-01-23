Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 108,091 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRLD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Combs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $8.87 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

