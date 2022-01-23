Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average of $208.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.