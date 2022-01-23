Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,959 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

