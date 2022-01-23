Raymond James & Associates Has $657,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $42.74 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

