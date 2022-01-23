Raymond James & Associates Has $669,000 Stock Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter.

WFH opened at $65.68 on Friday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50.

