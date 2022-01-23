Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,271 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

FEMB stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.