Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,620 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 332,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 253,685 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,321 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $183,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

