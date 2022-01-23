Raymond James Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.05.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.19. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have bought 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 in the last quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

