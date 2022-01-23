Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,856 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 258.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 227,256 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV opened at $9.75 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.